West Orange HS’ Samantha Galantini excels at girls golf state Tournament of Champs, WOHS wins SEC championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Samantha Galantini, a junior on the West Orange High School golf team, shot a 74 to finish in a four-way tie for third place in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls golf Tournament of Champions at the Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater on Monday, May 16.

West Orange, under head coach Tom Gargiulo, won the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division title this season with a 14-1 divisional record. The team went 14-3 overall.

West Orange also won the SEC–Liberty Division tournament title, led by Galantini, who finished in first place at 67, and Eitan Nativ, who took third place at 78.

West Orange had a 183.5 nine-hole match scoring average, which is 23.2 points lower than last year’s average

Galantini went undefeated in all matches she played and had a sub-38 scoring average. She took fourth place overall at the Essex County Tournament and fourth place at the state North 1, Group 4, sectional tournament.