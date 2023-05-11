West Orange HS’ Samantha Galantini is top girl at county golf tourney

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School golf team placed seventh out of 16 teams in the Essex County Tournament at Hendricks Golf Course in Belleville on Wednesday, May 3.

WOHS junior Samantha Galantini was the girls county tournament champion.. She placed sixth out of 80 golfers overall with a score of 74.

Senior Eitan Nativ finished in the top 30 with a score of 84 for WOHS. The rest of the team included sophomore Charlie Saunders, freshman Aidan Sandler and senior Micah Pryor.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Galantini