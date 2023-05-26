West Orange HS’ Samantha Galantini ties for second place at girls state golf tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Samantha Galantini finished in a tie for second place overall at the New Jersey Girls State High School Golf Championship on Tuesday, May 16 at Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater. Last year she finished in a tie for third place.

In an email to the West Orange Chronicle, Galantini said she was happy with her performance.

“I had a great performance at the New Jersey Girls High School Tournament of Champions. Although I didn’t have my A game, I fought through and stayed steady throughout the round. I finished in second place out of 78 golfers, shooting a 75 and finishing one shot back of the winner. While I was disappointed I didn’t win, I was happy to play well and finish my high school career on a high note.”

The West Orange High School coed golf team, under head coach Tom Gargiulo, had a good season this year and qualified for the state sectional tournament for the second year in a row. They competed at the state North Jersey Section 1 and 2, Group 4 tournament on Tuesday, May 9, and finished ninth out of 16 teams with a score of 364.

Galantini was the top girl finisher at the Essex County Tournament that included boys and girls on Wednesday, May 3, at Hendricks Golf Course.

“Overall, my high school golf career was a great success,” Galantini said. “I was lucky enough to be captain of the team for the past two years and will sincerely miss my teammates and coach. I am fortunate enough to continue my golf career in college at Quinnipiac University, but it is still bittersweet that high school golf is coming to an end.”

