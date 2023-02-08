West Orange HS senior football players sign with colleges and universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Four West Orange High School football senior standouts have signed with Division I and Division II colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held on Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore, head football coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.

Jay Strayker, an offensive guard and nose guard, will be attending Division I-AA Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass. He was also recently recognized as a “Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award” nominee.

“I’m proud and relieved and excited to play college sports,” he noted. He is still undecided about a major but is learning towards business.

Gensley Auguste, a nose guard and tackle, will be attending Division I-A Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. Auguste plans to major in business management.

“I’m relieved to see that all my hard work paid off,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped and supported me through the years.”

Jehki “Choo-Choo” Williams, a running back and linebacker, will be attending Division II Benedict College, Columbia, S.C.. He plans to major in physical therapy.

“It feels good to get this scholarship,” he stated. “I can’t believe how fast the time from freshman to senior year has gone.”

Matt Barrino, a wide receiver, will be attending Division II Assumption University, in Worcester, Mass. He plans to major in psychology and become a therapist.

“This is a dream come true for me,” he affirmed. “The process was long, and I want to thank my parents and coaches for being there for me.”

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming