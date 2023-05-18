West Orange HS seniors are honored as Essex County Scholar Athletes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s Selamawi Dani and Anna Deer were honored as 2022-23 Karen Fuccello Essex County Scholar Athletes during a banquet on Tuesday, May 9, in Belleville.

Dani lettered in cross-country and track and field, and Deer earned 11 varsity letters in soccer, basketball and softball, even though she lost her freshman spring season in 2020 when the season was canceled by the state due to the pandemic.

The award is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School athletic director. This award is given to the top scholar-athletes in the county.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Athletics