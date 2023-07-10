West Orange HS seniors honored at awards ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a rescheduling caused by air quality concerns stemming from the Canadian wildfires, West Orange High School held its highly anticipated Senior Sports Awards on Tuesday, June 20.

The prestigious event took place in the energetic atmosphere of the Tarnoff Gymnasium, where parents, guardians, coaches, administrators, staff and, most importantly, the accomplished student-athletes, gathered to commemorate the school’s most successful sports season in history.

The evening was filled with excitement and pride as over 70 awards and scholarships were bestowed upon deserving individuals who had contributed to the triumphs of West Orange High School’s athletic programs.

Graduating scholar-athletes, coaches, booster parents/guardians and support staff were recognized for their invaluable dedication and unwavering commitment. Special guests of honor included Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore and High School Principal Oscar Guerrero, who delivered inspiring speeches and expressed their admiration for the remarkable achievements of the student-athletes.

Among the standout award recipients were Gerald “Bingo” Silvera and Sebastian DePinho, who were both named Coach of the Year for their exceptional leadership and guidance.

The United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award was presented to Jaiden Mendez and Onyedika Achebe, recognizing their outstanding athletic prowess and exemplary character both on and off the field.

In a deeply touching moment, head cheerleading coach Taylor Welsh and the Fitschen family presented the Mackenzie Fitschen Memorial Award to Lillian Rintzler, paying tribute to the late athlete’s indomitable spirit and unwavering determination.

The West Orange Athletic Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year recognition was awarded to the extraordinary talents of Saboor Karriem, Anna Deer and Shilin Roupe. “These outstanding individuals set the standard for what it means to be a Mountaineer, embodying the core values of sportsmanship, dedication and perseverance,” according to a statement posted on the WOHS Athletics website. “Their achievements will forever be etched in the annals of West Orange High School sports history, and their contributions to the athletic program will continue to inspire and motivate aspiring athletes for years to come.”

Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the “Most Valuable Student Athlete Award & West Orange High School’s Game Changer” Award. Athletic Director Stephan Zichella had the honor of bestowing this prestigious accolade upon Mason Bashkoff and Cara Baluzy. “Their exceptional athletic abilities and their positive impact on the school’s sports community made them truly deserving of this distinction,” according to WOHS Athletics.

Bashkoff, the WOHS Sports Media Association president, also announced the recipients of the inaugural WOHSSMA Leadership Scholarship. This distinguished scholarship was awarded to Andrew Raymon and Deer in recognition of their exemplary leadership skills and their commitment to promoting sportsmanship and unity within the school.

As the evening drew to a close, Zichella delivered a heartfelt closing address, reminding the graduating seniors of the transformative power of their high school sports experiences. “You never know what you have until it’s gone,” Zichella reflected. “Take what you’ve gained from this wonderful experience at West Orange High School and the relationships you’ve established, and change the world for the better…wherever you may wander, wherever you may roam, you’ll always be a Mountaineer, and West Orange will always be your home.”

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Athletics