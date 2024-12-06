West Orange HS, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och boys and girls soccer players earn All–SEC accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och Academy soccer players earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.
BOYS
American Division
West Orange HS
- First Team: junior Marcus Jackson, senior Lucas Andrada and junior Carl Hall.
- Second Team: senior Kyle Cassidy, junior Alex Deza and sophomore Niko Chiavaro.
- Honorable Mention: seniors Theo Mairo and Marvin Fanfan.
Seton Hall Prep
- First Team: seniors Benjamin Mills, Matthew Maceri and Daniel Dashkevich.
- Second Team: senior Dan Ariza, senior Graham Anderson and junior Bernardo Tinajero.
- Honorable Mention: senior Xavier Levy and sophomore Jack Bigley.
National Division
Golda Och Academy
- First Team: senior Josh Raskin and juniors Sam Sharret, Isaac Sharret and Josh Berelowitz.
- Second Team: senior Brandon Sternthal and junior Ashton Weiss.
- Honorable Mention: senior Solomon Langer.
GIRLS
American Division
West Orange HS
- First Team: seniors Lauren Villasin, Aminata Diop and Hanna Amoyaw.
- Second Team: junior Paige Topping.
- Honorable Mention: senior Isabella Pincham and junior Madison Reynolds.
Colonial Division
Golda Och Academy
- First Team: senior Marissa Jacobs.
- Second Team: senior Aly Biloon and sophomore Morgan Sternthal.
- Honorable Mention: senior Cayla McKay.