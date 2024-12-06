West Orange HS, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och boys and girls soccer players earn All–SEC accolades

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och Academy soccer players earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

BOYS

American Division

West Orange HS

First Team: junior Marcus Jackson, senior Lucas Andrada and junior Carl Hall.

Second Team: senior Kyle Cassidy, junior Alex Deza and sophomore Niko Chiavaro.

Honorable Mention: seniors Theo Mairo and Marvin Fanfan.

Seton Hall Prep

First Team: seniors Benjamin Mills, Matthew Maceri and Daniel Dashkevich.

Second Team: senior Dan Ariza, senior Graham Anderson and junior Bernardo Tinajero.

Honorable Mention: senior Xavier Levy and sophomore Jack Bigley.

National Division

Golda Och Academy

First Team: senior Josh Raskin and juniors Sam Sharret, Isaac Sharret and Josh Berelowitz.

Second Team: senior Brandon Sternthal and junior Ashton Weiss.

Honorable Mention: senior Solomon Langer.

GIRLS

American Division

West Orange HS

First Team: seniors Lauren Villasin, Aminata Diop and Hanna Amoyaw.

Second Team: junior Paige Topping.

Honorable Mention: senior Isabella Pincham and junior Madison Reynolds.

Colonial Division

Golda Och Academy