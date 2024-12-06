West Orange HS, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och boys and girls soccer players earn All–SEC accolades

West Orange junior Marcus Jackson, No. 4, dribbles the ball past a Nutley player in the Mountaineers’ 3-0 home win on Oct. 14. (Photo by Steve Ellmore)

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Golda Och Academy soccer players earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

BOYS

American Division

West Orange HS

  • First Team: junior Marcus Jackson,  senior Lucas Andrada and junior Carl Hall.
  • Second Team: senior Kyle Cassidy, junior Alex Deza and sophomore Niko Chiavaro.
  • Honorable Mention: seniors Theo Mairo and Marvin Fanfan.

Seton Hall Prep

  • First Team: seniors Benjamin Mills, Matthew Maceri and Daniel Dashkevich.
  • Second Team: senior Dan Ariza, senior Graham Anderson and junior Bernardo Tinajero.
  • Honorable Mention: senior Xavier Levy and sophomore Jack Bigley.

National Division

Golda Och Academy

  • First Team: senior Josh Raskin and juniors Sam Sharret, Isaac Sharret and Josh Berelowitz.
  • Second Team: senior Brandon Sternthal and junior Ashton Weiss. 
  • Honorable Mention: senior Solomon Langer.
West Orange senior Isabella Pincham works the ball during the Essex County Tournament championship game against Livingston on Oct. 26 at Livingston. Livingston won, 1-0. (Photo by Steve Ellmore).

GIRLS

American Division

West Orange HS

  • First Team: seniors Lauren Villasin, Aminata Diop and Hanna Amoyaw.
  • Second Team: junior Paige Topping.
  • Honorable Mention: senior Isabella Pincham and junior Madison Reynolds.

Colonial Division

Golda Och Academy

  • First Team: senior Marissa Jacobs.
  • Second Team: senior Aly Biloon and sophomore Morgan Sternthal.
  • Honorable Mention: senior Cayla McKay.

 

