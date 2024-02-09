West Orange HS soccer star Marcus Jackson selected to ODP national team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s soccer scene is buzzing with excitement as sophomore standout Marcus Jackson cemented his status as one of the rising stars in the sport.

Jackson, known for his exceptional skills on the field, has recently secured a coveted spot on the 2024 Olympic Development Program Boys 2007 U.S. National Team.

The ODP is a program designed to identify and develop the top soccer talents in the country, providing them with opportunities to compete at the highest levels. It serves as a pathway for players to showcase their skills, connect with top coaches and potentially move on to higher levels of competition.

Jackson’s inclusion in the 2024 ODP Boys U.S. National Team is a testament to his dedication, hard work and talent on the soccer field. As one of the 18 players selected for this prestigious team, he will have the chance to compete against some of the best young talents from around the world.

This achievement comes on the heels of Jackson’s impressive performances in the 2023 soccer season, where he received recognition from the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey, earning a spot on the Second Team All-State. Additionally, he was named to the First Team of the 2023 all–Super Essex Conference, further solidifying his reputation as a standout player in the region.

Jackson’s journey to the 2024 ODP Boys U.S. National Team is a remarkable accomplishment for both him and West Orange High School. It highlights not only his individual skill, but also the quality of the soccer program at the school.

As the news of Jackson’s inclusion in the ODP team spreads, the West Orange community is sure to rally behind their young soccer prodigy. With his remarkable track record and commitment to excellence, Jackson is undoubtedly a player to watch and his success on the national stage is a source of pride for West Orange High School. The future looks bright for this talented sophomore and his achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring soccer players in the local community.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association