West Orange HS soccer teams advance to their respective sectional finals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In another history-making sports event for West Orange High School sports, both the boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to the finals of their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The second-seeded boys will visit top-seeded Clifton at 2 p.m, while the second-seeded girls will visit top-seeded Ridgewood at 3 p.m, in the finals, both on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The second-seeded girls defeated third-seeded Montclair, 1-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to secure their berth in the finals. Jaiden Schultz scored the only goal of the game while the defense held Montclair at bay.

The boys defeated third-seeded Kearny, also 1-0, in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Lincoln Field.

Photos Courtesy of Andrew Guglielmo