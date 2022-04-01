West Orange HS softball excited to begin season as it plays on newly-turfed home field

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Lady Mountaineer softball team is very excited to begin its 2022 season, which will be the first season on the newly-turfed Degnan Field.

“We have an attitude of gratitude, to finally be able to play on our new field and home,” said Mountaineer varsity head coach Michael Marini. “I would like to thank all the stakeholders for working together to make this beautiful field a reality and to continue to support softball on the youth and high school levels.”

The 2022 campaign will be spearheaded by returning varsity leaders Nia Simpson and Nadine Baldo, as well as Alisyn Knox Silver and Risa Kampel, who will be counted upon as well. Simpson is the shortstop. Baldo will serve as the catcher and also plays at third base. Kampel is a second baseman/third baseman and Silver plays at first base. Junior pitcher Livia Mair had a great season last year, along with catcher Angie Cancel, who continues to improve, said Marini. The Mountaineers are looking to build upon their 13-10 record last season as they move up in class to the Liberty Division in the Super Essex Conference.

“We have a great group of players who have worked extremely hard in the off-season to prepare for the 2022 campaign and will always compete in true Mountaineer spirit.”

The rest of the roster includes Emma Grumet, Anna Deer, Amanda Garcia, Samantha Rothseid, Mikayla Nathan, Taniya Riley, Madison Phillips, Eila Flumen, Esther Gratia and Addison Berzolla.

The Mountaineers will host Bloomfield in the season-opener on Friday, April 1.

Schedule