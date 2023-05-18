West Orange HS softball pitcher Livia Mair records 300th strikeout

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Livia Mair became only the second player in West Orange High School softball history to strike out 300 batters in her career.

Mair, a senior, accomplished this amazing milestone in just two-and-a-half seasons. She recorded her historic strikeout in the second inning of the Mountaineers’ 12-0 victory over Newark Tech on Friday, May 5. Mair pitched a complete game two-hitter striking out 13 in the victory for West Orange. “Liv is a great pitcher and an even better person,” said head coach Michael Marini. “Liv leads by positive example, supports all her teammates and always puts the team first. Mair and her teammates missed their entire freshman season due to the COVID–19 pandemic in 2020 but continued to work hard to become the outstanding pitcher she is today.”

Angie Cancel went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI, and Maddie Cancel went 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Mountaineers to a 20-3 win over West Caldwell Tech on Wednesday, May 10, at Panther Park in Cedar Grove.

Mair went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI, and Anna Deer with 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

West Orange defeated Payne Tech 8-5 on Friday, May 12, in Newark to improve to 14-3 overall. Chrobocinski, Maddie Cancel and Deer each had two hits and an RBI; Mikayla Nathan had a double and two RBI; and Mair and Hunter Levine each had a single and an RBI. Mair struck out seven and allowed six hits and one walk. West Orange also is 10-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division.

