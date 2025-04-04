West Orange HS softball team again eyes banner year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The last two seasons for the West Orange High School softball team have been simply brilliant.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, have won back-to-back Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division titles, going 12-0 and 11-1 in the division in each of the last two campaigns, respectively.

Despite losing three key players to graduation (Mikayla Nathan, Madison Phillips and Hunter Levine), the Mountaineers are optimistic about the 2025 season, said Marini.

The Mountaineers, coming off a 16-9 season, have a strong core of returning players, led by their infield. Junior shortstop Leilani Bird and junior third baseman Maddie Cancel are three-year starters and two-time First Team All–SEC–Colonial selections. Junior second baseman Jordyn Batts joins the team as a transfer and freshman Miki Deer occupies first base.

The outfield is solid, consisting of senior center fielder and captain Jaime Dolegowski, junior left fielder Olivia Raines and junior right fielder Olivia Jacobs. Dolegowski is another three-year starter and two-time All–SEC–Colonial honoree.

Returning as catcher is junior Chloe Chrobocinski, a three-year starter and two-time all-conference player.

Junior Hunter Sedita and freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski will share the pitching duties. Junior Erin Feeney will provide clutch hitting as a designated player, while senior outfielder Milexly Santana and senior infielder Shruti Parekh will bring veteran play and leadership, said Marini.

The conference is very tough and the Mountaineers will have many highly skilled non-conference opponents, Marini said. “To be the best, you have to beat the best,” he said.

Marini is joined by assistant coaches Jeannie Kivlon and Danielle Fastiggi.

WOHS was scheduled to visit Bard Early College in the season opener on Tuesday, April 1, after press time. The following are upcoming games:

April 3: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 4: at North Bergen, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Hoboken, 10 a.m.

April 7: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 9: Montclair, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Marini