West Orange HS softball team defeats Glen Ridge, gears up for state sectional tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge, 10-6, Friday, May 17, at Glenfield Park in Montclair in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. The Mountaineers improved to 15-8 overall on the season. They are also 10-1 in the SEC–Colonial Division.

Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and four RBI; and Leilani Bird went 3-for-5 with three singles and two RBI to lead West Orange.

The Mountaineers, seeded ninth, were scheduled to visit No. 8 seed Bergen County Tech in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22. If the Mountaineers won, they will face the winner between No. 1 seed Livingston and No. 16 seed North Bergen in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28.

 

