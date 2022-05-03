West Orange HS softball team defeats Newark Arts in ECT preliminary round

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 13th-seeded West Orange High School softball team defeated No. 20 seed Newark Arts, 24-4, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, April 29.

Risa Kampel had two singles and three RBIs; Livia Mair had a double and two RBIs; Taniya Riley had two singles, two walks and two RBIs; Madison Phillips had two singles and one RBI; and Jade Burnett, Alisyn Knox Silver, Nadine Baldo and Mikayla Nathan each had an RBI.

West Orange was scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Cedar Grove in the first round of the ECT on Wednesday, May 4, after press time. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 seed Verona and No. 12 seed Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 7, at the higher-seeded site.

West Orange then lost to Payne Tech, 4-3, on Saturday, May 30, in a Super Essex Conference game at home, to move to a 5-10 overall record on the season.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Passaic on Tuesday, May 3. After visiting Cedar Grove in the ECT, West Orange will host Dover on Thursday, May 5, at 4 p.m.; visit Glen Ridge on Monday, May 9, at 4 p.m.; and host Belleville on senior night on Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m.