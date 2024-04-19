West Orange HS softball team enjoys great start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Mountaineers won their first four games. After losing at Belleville, 9-5, on Friday, April 12, at home for its first loss, the West Orange defeated Kearny, 8-3, on Saturday, April 13, at home to improve to 5-1.

Sophomore Chloe Chrobocinski had two doubles, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in the 18-4 win at West Caldwell Tech on Wednesday, April 10. Jaime Dolegowski, a junior, also had two singles, a double, a walk and two RBI. Sophomore Maddie Cancel had three singles, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Senior Madison Phillips had three doubles, two RBI and three runs. Sophomore Leilani Bird had a single, a triple and a run scored. Hunter Sedita-Lott had two singles and fellow sophomore Olivia Jacobs had two doubles and two RBI.

Chorbocinski had a single, a triple and two RBI in the loss to Belleville two days later.

Dolegowski had a single, a double and one RBI in the win over Kearny. Chrobocinski had a single and a triple. Phillips had a single and a double with two RBI and two runs scored. Cancel had a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Senior Mikayla Nathan scattered seven hits with four strikeouts for the win.