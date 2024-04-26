West Orange HS softball team enjoys winning streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Newark East Side and Technology to extend its winning streak to three games.

Sophomore Maddie Cancel went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a triple and one RBI in the 18-2 win at East Side on April 15 in Newark. Sophomore Chloe Chrobocinski had two singles and two RBI, sophomore Leilani Bird had a triple and drove in two runs and senior Mikayla Nathan and sophomore Olivia Jacobs each had two RBI. Nathan struck out seven for the win.

The Mountaineers defeated Technology, 18-1, April 17, at home. Bird went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and three runs scored; Chrobocinski went 2-for-2 with a single, a triple, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored; Nathan went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, a run scored and an RBI; sophomore Olivia Raines went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored; and Dolegowski went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Bird pitched a four-inning complete game with seven strikeouts.

The wins improved the Mountaineers to a 7-1 record. West Orange then lost its next two games, falling at Union, 11-4, April 18; and at Hackensack, 4-3, April 20, to move to 7-3.

Sophomore Hunter Sedita-Lott had two singles and Phillips and Dolegowski each had a single and an RBI against Hackensack.