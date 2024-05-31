West Orange HS softball team finishes another fine season, repeats as divisional champ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team enjoyed another banner season.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, finished with a 16-9 overall record, which included winning the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship for the second straight season. It marked the first time in program history that the team won two straight divisional championships.

West Orange went 11-1 in the division. Last season, they went 12-0 in the division.

The ninth-seeded Mountaineers ended this season with a decisive loss at eighth-seeded Bergen County Tech in the first round of the the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22.

West Orange had a 4-0 start to the season and won seven of its first eight games. They also had won seven of nine games before losing to Bergen County Tech to end the season.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Marini