West Orange HS softball team goes 12-0 to win division crown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Belleville 13-1 on Monday, May 15, to clinch the Colonial Division championship of the Super Essex Conference. It is only the second conference championship in school history for the softball program. The team went 12-0 in the division for the first time in history.

“We have a great group of student-athletes on the team with a nice blend of seniors and underclassmen,” said varsity head coach Michael Marini in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “Our goal is to compete in every game, have fun and be in position to win every game.”

The team is led by senior captains catcher Angie Cancel and pitcher Livia Mair. “Liv is a great leader, role model and ambassador for both our team and our school,” Marini said. “Earlier this season Mair struck out her 300th batter of her career, truly an amazing achievement. The team has had great offensive contributions from Mair, Cancel, juniors Mikayla Nathan and Madison Phillips, sophomore Jamie Dolegowski, and freshmen Chloe Chrobocinski, Leilani Bird and Maddie Cancel. All 17 players on our roster have contributed to the success of the program and as a coaching staff we are proud of each athlete for their positive energy, great effort and team contributions this season.”

The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 16-4 record and were scheduled to face Clifton in the first round of the North 1, Group 4 state sectional playoffs on Tuesday May 23, at Degnan Field.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Marini