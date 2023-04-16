West Orange HS softball team goes 2-0 to begin the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Technology of Newark 10-0 on Monday, April 3, at home and won at Montclair Kimberley Academy 12-4 on Tuesday, April 4, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Junior Mikayla Nathan had three hits and three RBIs and senior Angie Cancel had two hits and drove in five runs to lead the Mountaineers in the win over Technology. Senior Livia Mair threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Freshman Chloe Chrobocinski went 4-for-4 with four doubles and an RBI; Mair went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI; and junior Madison Phillips went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the win over MKA. Mair allowed four hits and struck out nine for the win.

Here are upcoming games: