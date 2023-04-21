West Orange HS softball team keeps up its great start to season, moves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team won three games last week to remain undefeated with a 6-0 record through Monday, April 17.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Tech 19-1 on Monday, April 19. Sophomore Jaime Dolegowski had two doubles, a single and an RBI; and freshman Maddie Cancel had a single, a home run and four RBIs. Freshman Chloe Chrobocinski had two doubles and three RBIs; junior Mikayla Nathan had two singles, a double and an RBI; junior Taniya Riley had two singles and three RBIs; freshman Leilani Bird had a single and two RBIs; and senior Safiya Scott had two singles and an RBI.

West Orange defeated West Caldwell Tech 10-2 on Wednesday, April 12. Senior Angie Cancel had two singles, a home run and two RBIs; Maddie Cancel had a triple and two RBIs; and Dolegowski and senior Samantha Rothseid each had a single and an RBI. Nathan pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

Chrobocinski had a home run and two RBIs in the 10-2 win over Belleville on Friday, April 14. Junior Hunter Levine had a single and two RBIs; Nathan had three singles and two RBIs; and Angie Cancel and Riley each had an RBI. Nathan struck out seven for the win.

WOHS defeated Newark East Side, 18-2, on April 17, at home.

Here are upcoming games: