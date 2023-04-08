West Orange HS softball team looks to be competitive

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team is very excited to begin the season this spring.

“Our team has a great mix of talented freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who all have come together to form a very competitive team,” said varsity head coach Michael Marini in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “Our team is led by varsity captains Livia Mair and Angie Cancel, both of whom have been varsity starters their entire careers. Liv brings great poise and leadership from her pitching position and Angie is a highly skilled catcher behind the plate. To have my starting battery lead us as captains is a unique opportunity and great advantage for the team.

“We will be very strong up the middle with Liv and Angie along with two-time all-conference center fielder Anna Deer. Anna is a great defensive center fielder who works very hard to improve her skills and is another natural born leader for the team.”

Juniors Mikayla Nathan, Taniya Riley and Madison Phillips, all varsity starters last season, will have the opportunity to play big parts in the success of the program, Marini said. “This is Mikayla’s third season as a varsity starter,” Marini said. “Mikayla is a very talented first baseman, pitcher and a terrific hitter; she is another high energy player and teammate.”

New to the team are junior Hunter Levine, sophomore Jaime Dolegowski, and freshmen Leilani Bird, Maddie Cancel – Angie’s sister; and Chloe Chrobocinski.

“I have great confidence in the ability of all the players on the team,” Marini said. “Every player will have an opportunity to do something special for the team and I have no doubt that when their chance comes up, my players will produce.”

Seniors Emma Grumet, Samantha Rothseid and Safiya Scott will split time and compete at second base. “These three athletes are all great kids with special talents who will all contribute a great deal to the team,” Marini said.

Seniors Cassandra Carter, Charlotte Lewis and Chelsea Caldwell all bring great energy and positive leadership to the team and are also key pieces to the program, Marini added.

“I am grateful for my new assistant coach, Jeannie Kivlon, who has already proven herself to be a great motivator and innovative coach,” Marini said. “The sky’s the limit for this very talented team. I also have a wonderful sophomore manager, Trigal Rosario Taveras, who will be a true asset to the program. We have a great group of spirited athletes who all demonstrate great effort and energy both on the field and in the classroom. This team has the opportunity to do great things and I am proud to coach them and watch them succeed.”

The Mountaineers will compete in the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference. The rest of the teams in the conference are Belleville, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Newark East Side, Newark Tech, Technology and West Caldwell Tech.

Schedule