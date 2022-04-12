West Orange HS softball team plays in charity event for autism awareness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday April 9, the West Orange High School softball team traveled to Weehawken to play in the Weehawken High School Softball Autism Challenge Tournament. All donations and team fees went toward autism awareness.

The Mountaineers raised money to donate for this excellent cause. Michael Marini, varsity head coach, has worked in the special services department of West Orange High School for more than 10 years. Assistant Coach Nicole Fleck spearheads the Play Unified program and is very involved with the Special Olympics. “It is extremely rewarding to work with students with special abilities and help everyone reach their full potential,” said Marini. “The softball coaches and team are committed to helping local causes succeed through charitable events.”

In the tournament, West Orange lost to Hasbrouck Heights, 12-5, to move to a 3-3 overall record on the season. Livia Mair had three singles and two RBIs, and Nadine Baldo had a single and two RBIs. Samantha Rothseid had a single and one RBI, and Taniya Riley had a double.

In earlier action, Baldo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the wild 19-16 loss to Caldwell on Wednesday, April 6. Mikayla Nathan had a triple and drove in four runs; Risa Kampel doubled, walked twice and drove in two runs; and Alisyn Knox Silver singled, walked three times and drove in three runs.

Mair drove in two runs and pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to lead West Orange to a 4-3 home win over Glen Ridge on Friday, April 8. Madison Phillips had a single and an RBI.

West Orange brought home a 10-0 win from Belleville on Monday, April 11, to improve to 4-3 overall on the season. Nathan had a single and an RBI, and Mair pitched a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Marini