West Orange HS softball team posts good run in Essex County tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded West Orange High School softball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

WOHS defeated No. 21 seed Arts of Newark 19-0 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, May 4, at home.

Junior Madison Phillips had three singles and five RBI; senior Livia Mair had a single and three RBI; sophomore Jaime Dolegowski had a single, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored; freshman Maddie Cancel and senior Samantha Rothseid each had a single and two RBI; and senior Anna

Deer, freshman Chloe Chrobocinski, junior Mikayla Nathan, junior Hunter Levine and senior Emma Grumet each had a single and an RBI.

WOHS fell at fifth-seeded Caldwell 5-2 in the second round on Saturday, May 6, to move to an 11-3 overall record on the season. Maddie Cancel had a single, a double, and an RBI; and freshman Leilani Bird had a single and an RBI.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Tech 12-0 on Friday, May 5, in a Super Essex Conference game. Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI; Bird went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer and four RBI; senior Angie Cancel and Mair each had a double and two RBI; Dolegowski went 2-for-4 with two singles; and Nathan and Phillips each had a single and an RBI.

WOHS lost to Millburn 6-3 on Monday, May 1, in a SEC game at home.