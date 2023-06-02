West Orange HS softball team posts good run in state tournament, finishes banner year

The West Orange High School softball team won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title this season.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team finished a great season.

The third-seeded Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, defeated No. 14 seed Clifton 11-10 on Tuesday, May 23, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament at Degnan Park in West Orange. Mikayla Nathan had two doubles and three RBIs; Madison Phillips had three singles and two RBIs; Leilani Bird had a single, a double and an RBI; Maddie Cancel had two singles and an RBI; and Chloe Chrobocinski had two singles to lead the Mountaineers.

West Orange lost to No. 6 seed Ridgewood 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 26, at Degnan Park. Nathan had two singles, a double, and an RBI; and Livia Mair had two singles for WOHS.

The Mountaineers finished with a 17-5 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title.

 

