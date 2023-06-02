West Orange HS softball team posts good run in state tournament, finishes banner year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team finished a great season.

The third-seeded Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, defeated No. 14 seed Clifton 11-10 on Tuesday, May 23, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament at Degnan Park in West Orange. Mikayla Nathan had two doubles and three RBIs; Madison Phillips had three singles and two RBIs; Leilani Bird had a single, a double and an RBI; Maddie Cancel had two singles and an RBI; and Chloe Chrobocinski had two singles to lead the Mountaineers.

West Orange lost to No. 6 seed Ridgewood 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 26, at Degnan Park. Nathan had two singles, a double, and an RBI; and Livia Mair had two singles for WOHS.

The Mountaineers finished with a 17-5 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division title.