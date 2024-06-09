West Orange HS softball team posts historic season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team made history, becoming the first softball team in school history to win back-to-back Super Essex Conference division championships.

After losing on April 12, the Mountaineers had to be perfect for 38 days to play for the SEC—Colonial championship at Montclair Kimberley Academy on May 20. Both teams entered the game 10-1, with the championship on the line, winner take all.

West Orange fell behind, 9-1, after five innings but the tough and gritty Mountaineers battled back. West Orange scored eight runs in the top of the sixth, stringing together nine hits and two walks to tie the score 9-9.

Sophomore Erin Feeney started the rally and had two hits in the inning and sophomore Olivia Raines doubled in the tying run with two outs.

In the top of the sixth, Jaime Dolegowski laid down a perfect bunt, stole second and scored with a great slide home on Mikayla Nathan’s game-winning hit. The Mountaineers locked down the 10-9 come-from-behind victory, turning a great double play in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory.

West Orange finished 16-9 overall and 11-1 in the division. In 2023, they went 17-5 overall and 12-0 in the SEC–Colonial Division.

The following West Orange players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

Chloe Chrobocinski, sophomore catcher.

Leilani Bird, sophomore shortstop.

Madelyn Cancel, sophomore third baseman.

Jaime Dolegowski, junior center field.

Mikayla Nathan, senior pitcher.

Second team

Madison Phillips, senior outfielder.

Hunter Levine, senior outfielder.

Honorable mention

Hunter Sedita Lott, sophomore.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Marini