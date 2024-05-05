West Orange HS softball team rolls by Newark Tech

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Newark Tech, 14-2, Wednesday, April 24, in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game in Newark.

Junior Jaime Dolegowski went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, four stolen bases, two RBI and four runs scored. Sophomore Madde Cancel went 2-for-3 with two singles, two walks, four stolen bases, one RBI and three runs scored. Sophomore Hunter Sedita-Lott went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI. Sophomore Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and one run scored. Senior Mikayla Nathan pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing four hits and four walks and striking out nine.

The Mountaineers then fell at Bloomfield, 9-2, Saturday, April 27, in a SEC crossover divisional game to move to an 8-4 overall record. Teresa Paone had a single and an RBI for WOHS.

The Mountaineers were tied for first place in the division with Montclair Kimberley Academy. Both teams were 7-1 in the division.

WOHS, seeded 14th, was scheduled to host No. 19 seed Technology High School in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 1. If they won, the Mountaineers will visit No. 3 seed Cedar Grove in the round of 16 on Saturday, May 4.