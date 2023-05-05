West Orange HS softball team rolls to 9-1 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and St. Vincent Academy to improve to a 9-1 record.

Madison Phillips, a junior, went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBI; and freshman Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in the 15-2 win over MKA on Monday, April 24. Angie Cancel, a senior, went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Senior Livia Mair struck out five for the win.

Mair went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI in the 16-1 win over St. Vincent on Friday, April 28. Phillips went 3-for-3 with two triples and six RBI, Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, senior Cassandra Carter went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI, and junior Mikayla Nathan and sophomore Jaime Dolegowski each had two hits. Freshman Leilani Bird allowed one hit over four innings with seven strikeouts.

The Mountaineers, seeded 12th, were scheduled to host No. 21 seed Arts in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 3, after press time. The winner will visit No. 5 seed Caldwell in the second round on Saturday, May 6.