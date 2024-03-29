West Orange HS softball team seeks another banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team, under head coach Michael Marini, is looking to build on last year’s success.

The Mountaineers last season went 17-5 overall and won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship for just the second time in team history.

“This season, we are confident that we will be very competitive as well,” said head coach Michael Marini in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “We are a tough, gritty team, building a winning culture by putting team goals ahead of individual statistics.”

The Mountaineers will be led by senior captains Mikayla Nathan and Madison Phillips, along with junior captain Jaime Dolegowski.

“The team is poised to rise to their full potential,” Marini said. “Having seven returning varsity players is a real privilege. Coupling that with four new varsity players gives us a good mix of upperclassmen leadership and young talent. Nathan, Phillips, Dolegowski and sophomores Maddie Cancel, Chloe Chrobocinski and Leilani Bird were each all-conference players last season and will lead the offense, along with talented sophomore newcomers Olivia Jacobs, Olivia Raines, Hunter Sedita-Lott and Erin Feeney. The coaching staff is looking forward to a great season. The skies are the limit for this wonderful group of student athletes.”

WOHS will visit Technology in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at 4 p.m. and visit North Bergen on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. They will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m.