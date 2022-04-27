West Orange HS softball team seeks to get back on track

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team hopes to bounce back from recent defeats.

West Orange lost at Bloomfield, 7-6, on Wednesday, April 20. Nadine Baldo, a senior, went 1-for-4 with a single, a stolen base and two RBIs; senior Risa Kampel went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored; sophomore Mikayla Nathan went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored; and Livia Mair went 1-for-2 with a single, two walks, a stolen base and an RBI. Mair struck out nine and allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk.

West Orange fell to Millburn, 7-2, on Friday, April 22, at home. Kampel went 3-for-3 with three singles and a run scored; junior Anna Deer had a single and a run scored; and Nathan and Mair each had a single and a walk. Mair allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

West Orange visited Caldwell on Monday, April 25, and lost, 14-4, to move to a 4-8 record on the season. Baldo drove in three runs.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Kearny on Wednesday, April 27. West Orange will visit Payne Tech on Friday, April 29, in Newark at 4 p.m. and Passaic on Tuesday, May 3, at 4 p.m.

