West Orange HS softball team tops Technology in Essex County Tournament preliminary round

By

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 14th-seeded West Orange High School softball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The Mountaineers defeated No. 19 seed Technology, 22-3, in the preliminary round on Wednesday, May 1, at home. Senior Mikayla Nathan went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and an RBI. Nathan also pitched three innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts for the win. Sophomore Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and three RBI. Teresa Paone went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBI. Junior Jaime Dolegowski went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk. Sophomore Erin Feeney was 2-for-3 with two singles, three RBI and a walk. Sophomore Olivia Raines had two walks and two RBI.

The Mountaineers lost at No. 3 seed Cedar Grove, 17-0, in the first round on Saturday, May 4, to move to a 9-6 record on the season.

  

