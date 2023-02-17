West Orange HS Sports Media Association launches customized NBA2K MyLEAGUE Design in advance of NBA All-Star weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association (WOHSSMA) has made it possible for NBA2K gamers to customize their esports gameplay with custom West Orange Mountaineers uniforms and arena branding.

This new feature allows players to fully immerse themselves in the world of high school sports and gives them a taste of what it’s like to be a part of the Mountaineer family.

Esports is a rapidly growing industry, with the global market projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2024.

The WOHSSMA’s decision to experiment with esports is a forward-thinking move that will help to expose and prepare its members for a fast growing piece of the business.

Mason Bashkoff, a co-founder of WOHSSMA, plans to major in and pursue a career in the sports business and believes that the association has allowed him and others to gain real world experiences and push the envelope for the West Orange High School athletics department. “Being a part of WOHSSMA has been an incredible opportunity for me to learn about the industry and gain hands-on experience,” said Bashkoff. “I’m excited to see how this new feature will be received by our local NBA2K gaming community.”

“Esports is not just about playing video games, but also about teamwork, strategic thinking, and problem-solving,” said Hayden Moore, Assistant Superintendent of West Orange Public Schools. “Esports is paving the way for a new type of competitive sport that is inclusive, engaging and accessible to students from all walks of life. I’m excited to explore all that esports has to offer our students in the near future and applaud the WOHSSMA for leading the way.”

To gain access to the West Orange Mountaineers MyLEAGUE Design, NBA2K players can simply search “West Orange Mountaineers” in the MyLEAGUE menu and apply the theme to their gameplay. This feature is a unique way for players to connect with their school’s athletics department and show off their school pride.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association