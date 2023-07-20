West Orange HS Sports Media Association receives award

In a momentous achievement, the West Orange High School Sports Media Association has been honored with the esteemed New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Award in the Youth Volunteer Group Category for their exceptional service to the community. This recognition is a testament to its unwavering dedication and contributions that have positively impacted countless lives.

The New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Award acknowledges individuals and groups who have made measurable and significant impacts on their communities through acts of selflessness and public service. These honorees exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, working tirelessly without the expectation of recognition or compensation.

The Youth Volunteer Program/Group category specifically recognizes outstanding volunteer groups or programs consisting of three or more individuals, all aged 19 and younger, who actively coordinate and participate in various volunteer activities to benefit their communities. The West Orange High School Sports Media Association has gone above and beyond in its commitment to making a difference.

Stephan Zichella, athletic director at West Orange High School, expressed his pride and admiration for the Sports Media Association’s remarkable achievement. He said, “The dedication and passion demonstrated by the West Orange High School Sports Media Association are truly inspiring. Their selfless commitment to serving their fellow classmates and community through various volunteer activities sets an exceptional example for their peers and demonstrates the impact that young individuals can have on society.”

For more information, email wohssportsmedia@gmail.com.