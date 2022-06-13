West Orange HS standout athletes are honored during sports awards ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School sports award ceremony was held in Suriano Stadium on Tuesday, May 31, recognizing the athletic accomplishments of coaches, teams and standout individuals.

Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella opened the ceremony and announced the coaches of the year: Freddy Christian and Gina Graziosa. He then recognized parents Will and Tamaira Wilkes, Chelsea and Tim Capstraw, and Melanie and Derrick Tandy for their involvement and support of the sports programs over the past four years. Security guard Wanda Fagg, teacher Pete Ficuciello and maintenance worker Luis Grajales were recognized for their contributions to athletics at the high school.

The coaches honored athletes in each sport for qualities such as sportsmanship, commitment, dedication and camaraderie.

Caitlin Bridgers (girls soccer), Chance Garguilo (baseball) and Matthew Bove (football, baseball) received the WOHS Distinguished Athlete Award.

Zichella then named the following athletes to the WOHS Athletic Hall of Fame for achieving feats uncommon to high school sports: Kiley Capstraw (girls basketball), Makhi Green (football, track and field), Kieryn Knox (bowling), Kennedy Morgan (girls soccer), Olivia Prescott (track and field), Ari Rosu (boys soccer) and Dylan Wilkes (girls lacrosse). These students’ names will appear on banners in the Tarnoff Gym.

Here are their accomplishments:

Kiley Capstraw

Her 2021 honors include NJ.com Super Essex Conference Player of the Year, D1 Media Pro girls basketball Player of the Year, Men of Essex Player of the Year, Sideline Chatter SEC Player of the Year, second team all-state, multiple conference Player of the Week honors. Capstraw joined the elite 1,000-point club. She also earned first team all-SEC 2018-2021. She ended her WOHS career with 1,391 points and 646 rebounds. She will continue her athletic career at Yale University, a D1 program.

Makhi Green

Green has been a standout as a dual athlete in both football and track and field. In football, Green was a four-year starter, with over 30 touchdowns to his credit. “Arguably the fastest man to ever play at WOHS,” said WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant. He is an SEC champion in track and field, Group 4 state champion in the 55-meter dash, and an indoor and outdoor track-and-field national qualifier.

Kieryn Knox

Knox was named top bowler in the state in 2022, winning county and state tournaments and being the first athlete from WOHS to receive that title.

Kennedy Morgan

As co-captain of the girls soccer team, Morgan was instrumental in leading the team to its second SEC championship. As a four-year starter, Morgan helped to raise the athleticism and talent of the team.

Olivia Prescott

A multiple Essex County champion, Prescott was the Group 4 state champion in shot put and discus and was named an indoor track-and-field national qualifier. She was also named an outdoor track-and-field national qualifier and all-American.

Ari Rosu

He scored 24 goals and 32 assists in boys soccer and was only the second WOHS soccer player to be named first team all-groups and all-state in both his junior and senior years. He was named the state Player of the Year by the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey and was named an all-American. He was also a standout wrestler for four years.

Dylan Wilkes

Wilkes had 200 career goals, 81 in her senior year. She will be playing D1 girls lacrosse at the University of Delaware.

As the ceremony came to a close, Zichella named Capstraw, Rosu and Green as Athletes of the Year.

Photos Courtesy of Buzz 1441, Jerry Simon, Cynthia Cumming, Kierryn Knox family