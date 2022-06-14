West Orange HS thrower Olivia Prescott excels at the Group 4 state track-and-field meet; reaches Meet of Champs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Olivia Prescott took second place in the girls discus and third place in the shot put at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track-and-field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

Prescott threw 128 feet in the discus and 40 feet, 7 ¾ inches in the shot put.

Also for WOHS, senior Kourtney Adams took fourth place in the triple jump at 36-8 and 11th place in the high jump at 5-0. Taylor Aska, a freshman, took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.61 seconds. Nadya Coleman, a junior, took 16th place in the 200-meter dash in 26.63. The 4×100 meter relay team of Adams, Coleman, senior Nicole Oshodi and sophomore Atiyya Simmons took 18th place in 51.33.

On the boys side, senior Rahim Samuel took fourth place in the long jump at 21-6 and 10th place in the triple jump at 43-2 ½. Samuel was the lone WOHS competitor in the boys meet.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from all the Group 4 sectionals in the previous week.

Prescott qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions on Saturday, June 18, at Franklin. The top two finishers in each event, plus wild cards, qualified for the Meet of Champions. The wild-card berths consist of the top six performances that did not place in the top two from all of the combined group meets.