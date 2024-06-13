West Orange HS track and field teams excel at group state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School track and field athletes gave solid performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

On the girls side, sophomore Corbin Raston took second place out of eight runners in the 100-meter dash finals in 11.95 seconds and she took fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 25.19. In the 100-meter preliminaries, she took second place out of 21 runners in 11.98.

The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place out of 20 teams in 4 minutes, 00.88 seconds.

Junior Tayla Wilson took 12th place out of 18 runners in the 400-meter dash in 59.26.

Freshman Chase Jones took 13th place in the triple jump at 24 feet, 10 ½ inches. Sophomore Ava Neretic took 17th place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:49.97. Junior Alicia Brown took 21st place in the pole vault at 9-0. The 4×800-meter relay team took 22nd place in 10:25.42.

On the boys side, senior Raza Stanley took third place out of 20 jumpers in the triple jump at 45-4 ¾. The 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place out of 22 teams in 42.25.

The 4×400 relay team took fifth place out of 22 teams in 3:22.40. The 4×800 relay team took sixth place out of 23 teams in 8:05.93.

Senior Adonis White took ninth place out of 22 jumpers in the long jump at 21-10 ¼ and he took 16th place in the 100-meter dash in 11.30. In the 800-meter run, junior Andres Acosta took 10th place in 1:56.46 and junior Cooper Harwood took 22nd place in 2:05.92. Freshman Clavens Pierre took 20th place in the javelin at 134-7.

The group meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.

The top-two finishers in each event and the next 18 finishers combined from all the six group meets qualified for the NJSIA’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School in Camden County.