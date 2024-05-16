West Orange HS track and field teams excel at Super Essex Conference championships

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave strong performances at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The boys team finished in fourth place in the team standings with 69 points, led by senior Chaas McCoy, who won the high jump; and senior Henry Pfeifer, who won the 1,600-meter run. Town neighbor Seton Hall Prep won the team title with 129 points.

The girls team took fourth place in the team standings with 83 points, led by sophomore Corbin Raston, who won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash; junior Alicia Brown, who won the pole vault; and the winning 4×400-meter relay team. Montclair won the team title with 131 points.

The following are the top-six finishes in each event for WOHS:

Boys

In the high jump, McCoy took first place at 6 feet and senior Aleem Hall tied for sixth place at 5 feet, 6 inches.

In the 1,600-meter run, Pfeifer took first place in 4 minutes:37.57 seconds; and junior Sahli Negassi took sixth place in 4:42.70.

In the 800-meter run, junior Lyfe Smith took second place in 2:00.05 seconds and junior Cooper Harwood took third place in 2:01.08.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:26.34.

In the pole vault, senior Nathaniel Smith took third place at 10-0.

In the javelin, freshman Clavens Pierre took fourth place at 138-7.

In the triple jump, senior Kenley Vil took fourth place at 40-0 ¼.

In the 400-meter dash, junior Gideon Griffin took fourth place in 49.75 seconds, sophomore Ciaran Brown took fifth place in 50.20 and junior Andres Acosta took sixth place in 50.42.

In the 100-meter dash, McCoy took fifth place in 11.26.

In the shot put, Pierre took fifth place at 43-1.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Ethan Sampson took sixth place in 1:02.65.

Girls