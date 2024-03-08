West Orange HS track athletes excel at state Meet of Champs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Corbin Raston, Gideon Griffin and the boys 4×400-meter relay team represented the West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state indoor track and field Meet of Champions at the Ocean Track and Field Facility on Sunday, March 3.

Raston, a sophomore, took sixth place in the finals of the girls 200-meter dash in 24.89 seconds. She also took 10th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.31.

Griffin, a junior, took eighth place in the finals of the boys 400-meter dash in 49.74. The boys 4×400-meter relay team took 11th place in the finals in 3:23.84.

The athletes qualified for the Meet of Champions based on their performances at the Group 4 state individual championships.

In addition, the following WOHS athletes will travel to Boston, Mass., this weekend for the New Balance Nationals: boys: 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, sprint medley and Griffin (200 and 400); girls: 4×200 and Corbin (60 meters, 200 and 400).