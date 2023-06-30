West Orange HS track athletes impress at nationals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School track and field athletes competed at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18. Here are the girls results:

The 4×400-meter relay finished ninth overall in the Rising Stars Division in 3 minutes, 59.20 seconds. The runners are Tayla Wilson, Corbin Raston, Bailee Cox and

Kaia Alcime.

The 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished 16th overall in the Championship Division in 1:49.60. The runners are Atiyya Simmons, Anisha Ellis, Wilson and Alcime.

Raston finished 15th overall in the preliminaries of the Freshman 100-meter dash in 12.42.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished 16th overall in the preliminaries of the Championship Division in 48.53. The runners are Mikayla Ceneus, Simmons, Ellis and Raston. Here are the boys results:

The 4×400-meter relay team finished 23rd overall in the Rising Stars Division in 3:26.97. The runners are Andres Acosta, Lyfe Smith, Cooper Harwood and Gideon Griffin.

Gideon Griffin finished 39th overall in the Rising Stars 400-meter dash in 50.75.

The 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished 39th overall in the Championship Division in 1:37.03. The runners are Raza Stanley, Kenley Vil, Chaas McCoy and Yes Riley.

Photos Courtesy of Kathy Jackson/WOHS girls track head coach