West Orange HS track athletes impress at nationals

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS track athletes impress at nationals

From left, West Orange’s Lyfe Smith, Cooper Harwood, Gideon Griffin and Andres Acosta pose together at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.
From left, West Orange’s Mikayla Ceneus, Kaia Alcime, Tayla Wilson, Bailee Cox and Atiyya Simmons pose together at the New Balance Nationals.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School track and field athletes competed at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18. Here are the girls results:

The 4×400-meter relay finished ninth overall in the Rising Stars Division in 3 minutes, 59.20 seconds. The runners are Tayla Wilson, Corbin Raston, Bailee Cox and

Kaia Alcime.

The 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished 16th overall in the Championship Division in 1:49.60. The runners are Atiyya Simmons, Anisha Ellis, Wilson and Alcime. 

Raston finished 15th overall in the preliminaries of the Freshman 100-meter dash in 12.42.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished 16th overall in the preliminaries of the Championship Division in 48.53. The runners are Mikayla Ceneus, Simmons, Ellis and Raston. Here are the boys results:

The 4×400-meter relay team finished 23rd overall in the Rising Stars Division  in 3:26.97. The runners are Andres Acosta, Lyfe Smith, Cooper Harwood and Gideon Griffin.

Gideon Griffin finished 39th overall in the Rising Stars 400-meter dash in 50.75.

The 800-meter sprint medley relay team finished 39th overall in the Championship Division in 1:37.03. The runners are Raza Stanley, Kenley Vil, Chaas McCoy and Yes Riley.

Photos Courtesy of Kathy Jackson/WOHS girls track head coach

  

West Orange HS track athletes impress at nationals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →