West Orange HS track teams boast winners at the Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Makhi Green, Rahim Samuel, Nathaniel Smith and Kourtney Adams took first place in their respective events to lead the West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

On the boys side, Green won the 100-meter dash in 10.92; Samuel won the triple jump at 45 feet, 2 inches; and Smith won the pole vault at 9 feet. Adams won the girls triple jump at 35 feet, 2 inches.

The WOHS teams had other top-six performances.

For the girls, Olivia Prescott took second place in the shot put at 40-10 ¼. Adams took second place in the long jump at 16-9 and third place in the high jump at 4-6. Atiyya Simmons took fifth place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.97 and triple jump at 32 feet.

Evan Reynolds took fifth place in the boys high jump at 5-6.

The meet was stopped before its conclusion on Friday due to inclement weather and will be resumed at a date to be determined.