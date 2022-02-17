West Orange HS track teams enjoy stellar showings at sectional championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School indoor boys and girls track-and-field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The girls team tied with Clifton for fourth place with 30 points apiece, based on the top-six finishes in each event.

Taylor Aska won the 55-meter dash in 7.25 seconds, and Olivia Prescott won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, one-half inch.

Kourtney Adams took second place in the high jump at 5 feet, and the 4x-400-meter relay team took fifth place in 4 minutes, 15.49 seconds.

On the boys’ side, WOHS took eighth place with 18 points.

Makhi Green won the 55-meter dash in 6.61 seconds, and Rahim Samuel took second place in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches. Dorian Hunter IV took 10th place in the shot put at 38 feet, 10 inches, and the 4-x-400 relay took 13th place in 3:58.39.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 26.