West Orange HS track teams excel at county meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The girls team took fourth place overall with 35 points. The WOHS Mountaineers had several point-scorers.

Shilin Roupe, a senior, won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.03 seconds. She also took second place in the 200-meter dash in 26.49. In the 55-meter dash, junior Atiyya Simmons took third place in 7.59 seconds and senior Nadya Coleman took sixth place in 7.62. In the 400-meter run, sophomore Kaia Alcime took third place in 1 minute, 4.41 seconds.

Sophomore Anisha Ellis took fourth place in the high jump at 5 feet.

The WOHS boys team took 15th place overall with three points. Henry Pfeifer, a junior, took fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:53.17, and the 4×400-meter relay team of sophomores Andres Acosta, Cooper Harwood and Lyfe Smith, and junior Gideon Griffin took sixth place in 3:34.05 to lead the Mountaineers.