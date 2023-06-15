West Orange HS track teams excel at Group 4 meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls 4×100-meter relay team took first place at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 10.

Senior Shilin Roupe, junior Atiyya Simmons, sophomore Anisha Ellis and freshman Corbin Raston clocked a combined 47.93 seconds.

The 4×100 relay team automatically qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 14, at Franklin HS. The top two finishers in each event from each Group automatically advanced to the Meet of Champions. The next two finishers from each site, Franklin and Delsea High School, and the next 18 best performances from across all the Groups advanced as wildcards.

The Mountaineers had other competitors at the Group meet, which consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectionals.

Here are the other WOHS girls results:

100-meter dash: fourth place: freshman Corbin Raston, 12.29.

200-meter dash: ninth place: Raston, 25.60.

100-meter hurdles: 12th place: senior Shilln Roupe, 15.36.

400-meter hurdle: 10th place: sophomore Kaia Alcime, 1:05.

4×400-meter relay: ninth place, 3 minutes, 58.98 seconds.

Here are the WOHS boys results:

400-meter dash: 16th place: sophomore Gideon Griffin, 52.03.

4×100-meter relay: 13th place: 43.76.

4×800-meter relay: 22nd place, 8.41.68.

Long jump: 14th place: Niles Valere, 20 feet, 5 ¼ inches.

Here are the WOHS’ Meet of Champions qualifiers: 400 hurdles: Alcime; 100 hurdles: Roupe;

100 dash: Raston; and the 4×400 of sophomore Tayla Wilson, Raston, senior Bailey Cox, and Alcime.

In addition, the Mountaineers will be competing at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, Thursday to Sunday, June 15-18.