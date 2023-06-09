West Orange HS track teams excel at sectional, county meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 State Championships in Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

Here are the top results for the boys team:

100-meter dash: sixth place: Chase McCoy, 11 42 seconds.

400-meter dash: fourth place: Gideon Griffin, 49.50.

4×100-meter dash: sixth place, 43.60.

4×800-meter dash: fourth place, 8 minutes, 26.87 seconds.

Long jump: third place: Niles Valere, 20 feet, 6 inches.

Here are the top results for the girls team:

100-meter dash: second place: Corbin Raston, 12.68.

200-meter dash: fifth place: Raston, 25.98.

400-meter dash: fourth place: Kaia Alcime, 59.26.

100-meter hurdles: fourth place: Shilin Roupe, 15.59.

400-meter hurdles: sixth place: Alcime, 1:06.80.

4×100-meter relay: first place, 48.48.

4×400-meter relay: fifth place, 4:04.89.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 Championships at Franklin High School in Somerset this Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.