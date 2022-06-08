West Orange HS track teams excel at sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

The boys team finished in third place overall based on the top-six finishers in each event.

Makhi Green won three events: the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 21.90 and the long jump at 22 feet, 6 inches. 

The 4×100 meter relay team took third place in 43.28. Rahim Samuel took third place in the triple jump at 42-6.

The girls team took fourth place overall.

Olivia Prescott won the discus at 121-6 and took fourth place in the shot put at 39-0. Kourtney Adams won the triple jump at 35-5 ½ and took second place in the high jump at 4-10. The 4×100 meter relay team took fourth place in 49.53. Taylor Aska took fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 12.51.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

 

  

