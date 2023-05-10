West Orange HS track teams give good efforts at Essex County Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School track and field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School.

The boys team took 10th place overall and the girls team took 13th place overall.

Here are the top results for the boys team:

The 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 44.04 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team took seventh place in 1 minute, 33.17 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team took eighth place in 3:30.61.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Langston Scott took sixth place in 59.95; sophomore Ethan Sampson took 11th place in 1:01.75 and sophomore Cooper Harwood took 21st place in 1:04.87.

In the high jump, senior Giovanni Pavilus and junior Raza Stanley each took eighth place at 5 feet, 3 inches. In the triple jump, junior Kenley Vil took ninth place at 40-2 and senior Niles Valere took 10th place at 39-7 ¼. In the long jump, Valere took 11th place at 19-1 ½ and Scott took 20th place at 17-10 ½. In the pole vault, Nathaniel Smith took ninth place at 9-0.

Here are the top results for the girls team:

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took fourth place in 25:05.01.

The distance medley relay team took eighth place in 15:21.31.

In the pole vault, junior Sophia Jacob took fourth place at 7-6 and sophomore Alicia Brown took sixth place at 7-0. In the discus, senior Danna Urias took 10th place at 82-3 and senior Skylar Barketey took 17th place at 72-8.

Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title and Montclair won the girls team title.