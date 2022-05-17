West Orange HS track teams give good efforts at SEC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium.

The girls team finished in third place overall. Senior Kourtney Adams won both the high jump at 5 feet and the triple jump at 37 feet, 1 inch, and took second place in the long jump at 16-11 ½. Senior Olivia Prescott won the discus at 118-8 and took second place in the shot put at 40-8. Freshman Taylor Aska won the long jump at 17-3 and took second place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.44 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.07. Freshman Kaia Alcime took second place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.17 seconds.

The boys team took fifth place overall. Senior Makhi Green won both the 100-meter dash in 10.85 and the long jump at 22-11, and took second place in the 200-meter dash in 22.13.

The Essex County individual championships will be held Thursday and Friday, May 19-20, at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field.