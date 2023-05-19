West Orange HS track teams give good efforts at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 12.

The girls team took third place overall with 89 points among the eight teams. The boys team finished in sixth place overall with 27 points among the eight teams.

Here are the WOHS girls top results:

Corbin Raston won both the 100-meter dash (12.70 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (25.62). Shilin Roupe took first place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.15 and took second place in the 200-meter dash in 35.89.

Kaia Alcime took third place in both the 400-meter dash (59.43) and in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.92). Violet Kohlenstein took sixth place in 5:53.32 and took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 13:18.21.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 4:04.11.

Anisha Ellis took sixth place at 4-8 in the high jump. In the long jump, Ellis took fifth place and Corbin Raston took sixth place, each at 15-10 ½. Atiyya Simmons took fourth place at 33-0 in the triple jump. Sophia Jacob took fourth place and Alicia Brown took fifth place, each at 7-6, in the pole vault. Leslie Odoemene took third place at 100-0 in the discus. In the javelin, Danna Urias took fourth place at 80-9 and Jessica Wata took sixth place at 73-1. Skylar Barketey took sixth place at 30-3 ¼ in the shot put.

Here are the WOHS boys top results:

Chaas McCoy took sixth place in the 100-meter dash. Gideon Griffin took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.77 and took third place in the 400-meter dash in 49.44. Lyfe Smith took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:04.52.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:28.11.

Giovanni Pavilus took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6. In the long jump, Niles Valere took fifth place at 20-2 ½ and Kenley Vil tok sixth place at 20-2 ¼. Vil took fourth place at 42-3 in the triple jump. Nathaniel Smith took fifth place in the pole vault at 9-0.