West Orange HS track teams impress at Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School track and field teams had good showings at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Thursday–Saturday, April 25-27.

On Thursday, the girls 4×400-meter relay team took third place out of 12 schools in its heat, clocking 4 minutes, 01.42 seconds; and the girls 4×100-meter relay took 59th out of 117 schools in 50.05 seconds.

On Friday, the boys took seventh place in the 4×800-meter relay Large Schools division, out of 18 schools, in 7:54.27; and the boys 4×100 relay took 33rd out of 93 schools in 43.24.

On Saturday, the boys competed in the Championship of America 4×800 relay, taking 10th place out of 12 schools in 7:58.72; and the boys 4×400 relay took sixth place out of 12 schools in 3:22.81.

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field meet in the nation. The first year of the meet was in 1895.

The WOHS Mountaineers will compete in the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston High School.