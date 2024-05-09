West Orange HS track teams post solid efforts at Essex County Relay meet

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys 4×1,600-meter relay team took first place to lead the WOHS track and field teams at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at West Orange High School

Junior Lyfe Smith, sophomore Evan Kerr, junior Sahli Negassi and senior Henry Pfeifer combined to run 18 minutes, 49.73 seconds. Pfeifer made a strong kick down the stretch to secure the victory, beating Columbia’s Samuel Medd.

The following are other top finishes for WOHS:

Boys

The sprint medley relay team took first place in 3:38.46.

The 4×100 relay team took second place in 42.85.

The 4×200 relay team took second place in 1:30.12.

The 4×400 relay team took second place in 3:24.51.

The 4×800 relay team took third place in 8:33.31.

Seniors Aleem Hall and Chaas McCoy each took third place in the high jump; at 5 feet, 9 inches.

Girls