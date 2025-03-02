West Orange HS tracksters Corbin Raston, Rhia Randolph excel at Group 4 state meet

WEST ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — West Orange High School junior Corbin Raston and sophomore Rhia Randolph enjoyed stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Raston took second in the girls’ 55-meter dash finals in 7.11 seconds. In the preliminaries, she was second in 7.17 out of 22 finishers.

Randolph took second out of 16 finishers in the 400-meter dash finals in 56.24.

WOHS had other competitors in the meet.

Senior Tayla Wilson took eighth place in the 400m dash in 59.98.

On the girls’ side, junior Sofia Morillo took 13th in the 55-meter preliminaries in 7.49.

Junior Ava Neretic took 13th in the 800-meter run in 2:28.24 and she also took ninth out of 16 finishers in the 1,600-meter run in 5:21.72.

The 4×400-meter relay took eighth in 4:09.63. The runners on the team were Wilson,

freshman Celeste Owens. Raston and senior Kaia Alcime.

On the boys’ side, the 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place out of 20 finishers in 3:29.15. The runners on the team were junior Jordan Jackson, and seniors Andres Acosta, Ethan Sampson and Cooper Harwood.

Acosta took fifth place out of 20 finishers in the 800m in 1:59.46.

Senior Lyfe Smith was 13th in the 1,600m in 4:34.66. Junior Daniel Akinboyewa was 21st in the shot put at 40 feet, 6.25 inches.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS Athletics